Ben Askren admits Jake Paul ‘is kind of good’ at boxing

By Cole Shelton
 5 days ago
Ben Askren, who was considered Jake Paul’s first real test, admits the brash YouTuber turned boxer is pretty good at boxing. Askren ended his retirement to box Paul and in the lead-up to the fight, he made it clear he didn’t think the Disney actor turned Youtuber turned boxer was good....

International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Warns Logan, Jake Paul About Bringing Back 'Old' Mike Tyson

Snoop Dogg could be right about his take on the looming Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight. Once again, Tyson got the boxing world excited by confirming that he is making another return early next year. It reached a crescendo when Logan called out his name in the conversation. Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Full Gear fallout, Jake Paul, new WWE trademarks

CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. While this is a diverse request this doesn't have to be just one person! If you fit any part of this please feel free to inquire. This is not just for projects related to F4WOnline.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Jake Paul savagely burned by Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields and Jake Paul continue to go back and forth. Their boxing careers are very different and Shields has not been impressed. Claressa Shields recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and the subject of Jake Paul came up. She thinks his career has been a joke so far. “You don’t...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference video

Watch the Paul vs. Fury press conference video on Wednesday in the U.K. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will talk about their upcoming boxing match, which takes place Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. Former social media star Paul (4-0) hopes to extend his current unbeaten streak in professional boxing, while Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, aims to silence the former YouTuber and legitimize his young boxing career.
TAMPA, FL
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury claims brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure fight with Jake Paul

Boxing legend Tyson Fury claimed that his brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure the fight with Jake Paul. The younger Fury meets Paul on December 18 in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year to close out 2021. Back in August, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, for the biggest win of his career. On the undercard for that boxing event was a matchup between the younger Fury and Taylor, who is a former Bellator MMA fighter. Although Fury was a big favorite to defeat Taylor and he did so, he did not get the knockout despite having more skills, power, and experience in boxing. If you ask the older Fury, that’s because his younger brother was playing possum.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Tommy Looked Terrible on Purpose To Secure Jake Paul Fight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims that his younger brother, unbeaten prospect Tommy Fury was deliberately "terrible" when he decisioned Anthony Taylor in order to secure the fight with Jake Paul. Fury and Paul were both featured on a Showtime pay-per-view event in August. In the opening fight of the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Jake Paul accused of ducking drug testers by Team Fury

Jake Paul will look to improve to 5-0 in his young pro boxing career next month when he takes on Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury. The younger Fury comes into the bout 7-0 and is the only opponent Paul has booked with actual boxing experience.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury will take Logan Paul ‘out the game’ after beating Jake Paul, claims John Fury

Tommy Fury will set his sights on fighting Logan Paul if he beats younger brother Jake next month, his father has revealed.The 22-year-old, who is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, takes on YouTube star Jake Paul in Florida on 18 December.And if Tommy comes through that grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout.He told Rob Moore on YouTube: “If he’s on his game, Tommy, and he’s firing on all four cylinders. Easy night’s work, easy money and the winner goes on to...
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Joe Rogan explains why Jake Paul might never box active UFC fighters

Joe Rogan isn’t sure if Jake Paul will ever step into the ring with a current UFC fighter as he doubts Dana White would ever let it happen. When Jake Paul made his first steps into the boxing world, he was focusing on settling beefs with other YouTubers and social media stars. However, as he’s racked up wins, that’s changed.
UFC
prommanow.com

NFL great Frank Gore wants to fight Jake Paul

NFL running back Frank Gore is about to make his boxing debut against basketball player Deron Williams. Gore is number 3 all time rushing and has even made comments stating he is mulling over trying to make one more super bowl run. The decision to box is odd taking that in to account but money talks. Should Frank get past Williams he wants a piece of Jake Paul.
NFL
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says he’s ‘the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century’

Jake Paul believes he is the best thing that’s happened to boxing in 100 years. Paul has created quite the stir in the combat sports world since he turned to boxing as he’s 4-0 and beat former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley last time out. He is a former Disney actor and YouTuber so he had a massive following before getting into boxing. With that, he has helped add eyes to the sport which is why he believes he is the best thing to happen to boxing. He also claims the legends of the sport agree with him.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Rules Out Ever Fighting Tyron Woodley Again

The controversial YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has ruled out the possibility of fighting Tyron Woodley ever again in the boxing ring. Paul defeated the former UFC welterweight champion, Woodley, earlier this year by a split decision. It was also the first time that any of Paul’s fights have gone the distance and was unanimously the toughest test of his boxing career.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz takes a shot at Jake Paul: “You can’t really fight”

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz took a shot at Jake Paul, telling the YouTuber-turned-boxer that “you can’t really fight.”. Diaz and Paul have been going back-and-forth on social media and in interviews for the last little while, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that they continued to take shots this week. It all came after Diaz responded to an article about Paul, where his former opponent Ben Askren gave him credit for being a good boxer. Diaz saw the comments and replied right away, telling him that these comments are coming from a retired wrestler who can’t box, and therefore they don’t mean anything. That led to Paul then returning fire by telling Diaz that he has a bunch of losses on his resume, and then Diaz took a shot at Paul.
UFC
dexerto.com

Eddie Hall & Thor copy Jake Paul tattoo bet for The Beast vs The Mountain boxing match

With The Beast vs The Mountain fight back on the table, Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall have agreed to a tattoo bet that takes inspiration from Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. As content creator boxing matches have been getting bigger and bigger, there is – literally – no bigger bout than the highly-anticipated clash between Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Ben Askren Teases Return To USADA Testing Pool For Nate Diaz Fight

Ben Askren could be looking for a fight with Nate Diaz. Ben Askren is retired from fighting but perhaps not for long. Askren has been vocal on Twitter as of late and making some trouble. Askren was recently on the Lex Freidman’s podcast and gave some props to his former opponent Jake Paul. Paul defeated Askren in a boxing match earlier this year and has since gone on to defeat another former UFC fighter, Tyron Woodley. The praise for Paul didn’t sit well with one man currently on the UFC roster, Nate Diaz.
UFC
