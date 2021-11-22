Ben Askren admits Jake Paul ‘is kind of good’ at boxing

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz took a shot at Jake Paul, telling the YouTuber-turned-boxer that “you can’t really fight.”. Diaz and Paul have been going back-and-forth on social media and in interviews for the last little while, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that they continued to take shots this week. It all came after Diaz responded to an article about Paul, where his former opponent Ben Askren gave him credit for being a good boxer. Diaz saw the comments and replied right away, telling him that these comments are coming from a retired wrestler who can’t box, and therefore they don’t mean anything. That led to Paul then returning fire by telling Diaz that he has a bunch of losses on his resume, and then Diaz took a shot at Paul.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO