Colorado Springs, CO

The Broadmoor’s annual White Lights ceremony broadcast is coming Nov. 27

By Dani Birzer
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor’s annual White Lights ceremony will be held this year, celebrating 36 years of lights and holiday magic.

Unfortunately the ceremony will NOT be open to the public; however, FOX21 News will be in attendance and broadcasting live starting this Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

There will be no lack of Christmas lights–18,000 strands of lights will be hung across the resort. There’s also rumors that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance.

This year the event’s profits will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund .

