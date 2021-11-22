Suspect in deadly Christmas parade incident released on 'inappropriately low' bail just days before rampage, local district attorney says

A red SUV speeds past attendees moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, US, in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video. CITY OF WAUKESHA/Facebook/via REUTERS

The suspect in the deadly Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin has a lengthy rap sheet and was released from police custody on "inappropriately low" bail just days before the fatal incident, a local district attorney said Monday.

Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sunday incident in the small city of Waukesha that left five people dead and 48 injured, including children.

Police said on Monday that Brooks was involved in a domestic dispute minutes prior to the parade incident.

And less than two weeks before the parade incident, in which police say Brooks "intentionally" drove through barricades and into crowds, he posted a $1,000 cash bail on November 11, ultimately releasing him from custody in connection to a prior November 2 domestic-related incident.

"The State's bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks," the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday.

It added: "The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail."

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it has launched "an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps."

According to court documents seen by Insider, Brooks was arrested on November 2 on a slew of charges including obstructing an officer, bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, and misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the mother of his child.

The woman told investigators that Brooks punched her in the face and hit her with his car as she was walking through the parking lot of a gas station, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the woman with swelling to her lip and dry blood on her face, according to the criminal complaint, which said the woman was hospitalized for her injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, Brooks also has another pending case against him in Milwaukee in connection to a July 2020 incident.

In that case, Brooks was hit with a weapons charge and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, court records show.

Brooks' nephew told investigators that he and Brooks had gotten into a fight and that Brooks fired a gun at him, a criminal complaint states.

The district attorney's office said that Brooks' cash bail in that case was originally set at $10,00 and subsequently reduced to $7,500.

While in custody, Brooks made a demand for speedy jury trial, but because "another jury trial was in progress before the same court, the defendant's demand for a speedy jury trial could not be met," the district attorney's office said.

That case was adjourned and bail was reduced to $500, which Brooks posted on February 21, 2021, according to the district attorney's office.

Brooks has prior arrests dating back to 1999, court records show.

A lawyer for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

Attorney Joseph Domask told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he is not representing Brooks in the Waukesha parade incident and declined to comment to the news outlet about Brooks' other recent case.