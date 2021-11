Investing.com – EVgo stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) plunged 14% Monday as Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to neutral after the stock more than doubled in November. The stock touched a low of $15.78 in the session so far today and later recouped some losses to trade at $16.65, which is 35 cents lower than analyst Maheep Mandloi’s new target of $17.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO