▶️ War Stories: Richard Harnack

This past Veterans Day, a special memorial was unveiled in our nation’s capital: for the first time, a memorial including a Military Working Dog is now part of the Washington, D.C., landscape. A United States Navy Memorial statue depicts the soldier and its handler, “Navy sailor John Douangdara and his Belgian Malinois, Bart” who were lost in Afghanistan with other members of the Navy SEALS, when the helicopter they were traveling on was destroyed by enemy fire. A well-earned tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in service to our country, the “war dogs,” I feel, are just as deserving of honor as any soldier that has been lost to enemy action.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO