Military

▶️ War Stories: Richard Harnack

By Cody Rheault
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Vietnam War he flew fighter jets over...

▶️ War Stories: Rockne Lechelt

From traveling around the world in a submarine to covert spy missions, veteran Rockne Lechelt has quite the memories during his time with the United States Navy. On today’s episode of War Stories, Rockne tells us more about his experiences and his dedication to making America free.
MilitaryTimes

Military veterans will tell the stories of the ‘forever wars’

This feature was first published in The War Horse. When a helicopter hovered over an American embassy as U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan, it reminded many of an image made 50 years ago in Saigon. That wasn’t the end of the similarities. As service members, families, and the people...
aerotechnews.com

High Desert Hangar Stories Yorkie Doodle Dandy: The tale of Smoky, a small but mighty War Dog

This past Veterans Day, a special memorial was unveiled in our nation’s capital: for the first time, a memorial including a Military Working Dog is now part of the Washington, D.C., landscape. A United States Navy Memorial statue depicts the soldier and its handler, “Navy sailor John Douangdara and his Belgian Malinois, Bart” who were lost in Afghanistan with other members of the Navy SEALS, when the helicopter they were traveling on was destroyed by enemy fire. A well-earned tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in service to our country, the “war dogs,” I feel, are just as deserving of honor as any soldier that has been lost to enemy action.
smithtownny.gov

War Stories, a Veterans Documentary

The Town of Smithtown to premiere “War Stories” a Special Documentary Focusing on the Local Veterans who Served Throughout War Time in Protection of the American way of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. The Town of Smithtown will premiere its Veterans Documentary, entitled War Stories, on Sunday, November...
theridernews.com

A ‘Two-Front War”: highlighting Black veterans stories

Danielle Jackson, senior film and television major, knew something was missing from history books when she was younger. “What inspired me was being in elementary school and being intrigued by the military, but not seeing Black people in it. … That kind of created a dissonance with me, like, yeah okay, that makes sense because of our historical relationship with America,” said Jackson.
WJLA

Dispatch Normandy: The remarkable story of local, famed war correspondent Doug Werner

Dorothy Werner enjoys reminiscing at her home at The Virginian: a retirement community in Fairfax. This 98-year-old especially likes chatting about her late husband Doug. “We were married 52 years and that’s a nice, long time," recalls Dorothy Werner. Handsome and honorable. Werner says with emphasis, “He was thoroughly American and proud to be.”
centraloregondaily.com

Local Pearl Harbor survivor hopes to attend 80th anniversary; you can help

A local Pearl Harbor survivor hopes to go to Oahu for the 80th anniversary of the attacks – and you can help him get there. Dick Higgins – also known as “Gramps” – is 100 years old. Higgins’ granddaughter Angela, along with her husband and their two kids, are planning...
chattanoogacw.com

Gulf War Veteran from Chattanooga living incredible comeback story

In the Price of Freedom an incredible story about a Gulf War Veteran. He was at rock bottom, but with help he found a way to fight his way back and he keeps fighting today. Experiencing combat changes people but not everyone changes in the same way. "It totally reshaped...
