Driver escapes unharmed from car vs semi crash in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was uninjured after a collision with a semi truck near North Main and Gleasman Roads on Monday, according to Rockton Police.

Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was “very fortunate,” police said, and “walked away from this collision. The driver of the Semi was not injured as well.”

The intersection was closed while the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

