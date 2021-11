Audi is making continual advances in technology. As one of Germany's preeminent automakers, it has a reputation for excellence in every endeavor that must be continually built upon. To that end, Audi is coming up with loads of new ideas, including one that transforms the windshield into a cinematic screen. At the same time, its e-tron GT is proving that EVs can be fun while its electric SUV is becoming even better adapted for daily driving. But despite how busy the automaker is, it is still finding ways to revolutionize driving. One such way has just been uncovered by CarBuzz and points to putting virtual reality in the driving seat, literally.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO