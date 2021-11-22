ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Remains Found With Burned Vehicle In Grass Valley; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found with a burned-out car in Grass Valley over the weekend.

Sunday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says, they got a report about a burned vehicle off the 12000 block of Amber Street. Deputies responded to the scene and found the vehicle in a grassy area off the road.

Deputies say human remains were located with the vehicle.

The scene was then locked down by deputies and several other agencies – including the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, and anthropologists from Chico State – responded to help investigate.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point. The identity of the person found dead is also unknown.

No other details about the case are being released at this point, but detectives say it’s being investigated as a suspicious death.

