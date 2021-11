I recently saw a patient with a long history of pre-diabetes and then diabetes; he has had high sugar levels and multiple complications, including nerve damage. After starting a new diabetes medicine a year ago he was much improved, but still not quite at target. He reported that he had developed an ulcer on his right great toe that required amputation. He realized then that he needed to change his outlook and “stop listening to the voices in his head” that were telling him to eat. He changed his diet, started exercising more, and lost 28 pounds. He was able to stop all medications except one, and his sugar level is now at the goal we set.

TAOS, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO