November, it’s crept up on us faster than we could have ever imagined. With the weather heating up and the beaches slowly infiltrated by backpackers in bikinis, the eleventh month of the year marks the true beginning of the silly season. But November also brings us to an important cultural point of reference: Movember. Since 2004, the men’s health movement has used our woolly and wild faces as a conversation starter, encouraging men to be open and honest about a number of key concerns, while also promoting positive support from the wider community. This year, it lands at an important time.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO