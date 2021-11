For locals and visitors alike looking to enjoy some holiday cheer in Bucks County this season, check out the following events and activities:. 27th Annual Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm: Opens Nov. 20. Remember the season with a photo of Santa. Don’t leave without a car or open-air wagon ride through the Holiday Light Show. With more than 3 million lights illuminating the vast farm, this 2-mile ride is something to behold on a chilly, wintry night. Finally, bundle up and toast some s’mores at a private or public fire pit. Click here for more information.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO