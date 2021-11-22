ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians trade Harold Ramirez, J.C. Mejia

 5 days ago

The Cleveland Guardians made two trades on Monday, sending outfielder Harold Ramirez to the Chicago Cubs and right-handed pitcher J.C Mejia to Milwaukee.

In both deals, the Guardians will either get a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The club also signed catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Ramirez, 27, hit .268/.305/.398 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games this past season. The Cubs will be his third team in four big-league seasons.

Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Contract predictions for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and more

Mejia, 25, went 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 appearances (11 starts) in 2021. He struck out 47 in 52 1/3 innings in his rookie season.

Leon, 32, hit .183 in 83 games last season for the Miami Marlins. He’s a career .212 hitter with four different teams. He won a World Series with Boston in 2018.

–Field Level Media

FanSided

New Cubs GM Carter Hawkins trades for familiar face to get outfield help

The Chicago Cubs are reshaping their outfield this offseason, and traded for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Harold Ramirez. Ramirez was more of a reserve outfielder for Cleveland last season, but he did appear in 99 games last season. The 27-year-old hit .268 (91-for-339) with 21 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 41 RBI. Those numbers are solid enough to warrant a spring training chance on the north side of Chicago.
MLB
The Spun

Cubs, Guardians Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade

We’ve had a few minor MLB trades today, including a transaction between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians. The Cubs announced moments ago that they acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. The 27-year-old Ramirez appeared in 99 games for Cleveland in 2021, slashing .268/.305/.398 and hitting seven home runs with 41 RBI.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Harold Ramirez brings an intriguing offensive profile

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs made a move to bring more depth to the roster. In a trade with the newly-renamed Cleveland Guardians, the club acquired platoon outfielder Harold Ramirez in exchange for cash. On paper, this movie is so tertiary it rightfully flew under the radar; however, there is a bit more to the acquisition that makes it worth digging into a bit deeper.
MLB
ESPN

Cubs acquire outfielder Ramirez from Guardians for cash

CHICAGO --  The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Monday. The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday. A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez...
MLB
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
recordargusnews.com

Guardians send two players away in trades

Outfielder Ramirez dealt to Cubs CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Monday. The 27- year- old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday. A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez is a .271 hitter […]
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add outfield depth in trade with Guardians

The Cubs added outfield depth Monday, acquiring Harold Ramirez from the Guardians for a cash consideration. Ramirez spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, slashing .268/.305/.398 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games in 2021. The 27-year-old broke into the big leagues with the Marlins in 2019,...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
#The Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago Cubs#Era#The Miami Marlins
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
