Miami Marlins, pitcher Sandy Alcantara agree to $55 million extension

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara agreed to a $55 million contract extension with the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Alcantara made 78 starts in his first four seasons with Miami and would not be eligible for free agency until 2024. He was entering his first arbitration-eligible year.

He had 201 strikeouts in 205 2/3 innings in 2021, posting a 9-15 record in 33 starts.

“I think he’s real important,” GM Kim Ng said on Friday at a season-ticket event. “Sandy showed that he’s got great stuff — he’s always shown that — but I think in particular this year, we saw him get better. We saw him mature even more and know that he’s at the front of our staff and holding the fort down for us.”

Alcantara, 26, was acquired from the Cardinals in 2017 in the deal that sent Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis.

