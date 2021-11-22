ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Blountville Christmas tree lighting set for Dec. 9

By Slater Teague
 5 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County is inviting you to an evening of Christmas cheer in historic Blountville.

The annual Blountville Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 9 in front of the old Sullivan County Courthouse. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

Downtown Bristol, Tenn. to host annual ‘Christmas Open House’

There will be hot chocolate, food vendors, Christmas carols, and other holiday music performed by the West Ridge High School choir. Cora and Chloe Caldwell will also perform “Mary Did You Know” on violin and guitar.

Mayor Richard Venable will deliver a welcome address, WJHL’s Chris McIntosh will serve as master of ceremonies, Rev. Clay Austin of First Baptist Church will conduct the invocation, and Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will present a special Christmas address.

Tickets now on sale for popular ‘Skate by the Doe’ attraction in Elizabethton

Matthew Johnson of the Department of Archives and Tourism will have the honor of lighting the 30-foot blue spruce Christmas tree in front of the historic courthouse. A second tree will also be lit in remembrance of victims of violence.

