Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday. Justice Minister Anderson Torres said 69 vessels were destroyed Saturday, and he published photos and video of them on fire on the banks of the Madeira River. "Minister, congratulations on the operation," right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted. At least 300 dredging boats lined up side-by-side on the Madeira last week following rumors that gold had been discovered.

