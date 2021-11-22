Chiefs' resurgent defense has them back on top of AFC West

Much like Stella, the Kansas City Chiefs got their groove back Sunday night in a 41-14 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Patrick Mahomes looked vintage, tossing for 406 yards and five TDs. Travis Kelce (8 rec, 119 yards) and Tyreek Hill (7 rec, 83 yards, 2 TDs) dominated, as usual. And the Chiefs got nine catches, 101 receiving yards and a TD from running back Darrel Williams. The defense held the Raiders to just 299 yards and intercepted Derek Carr, keeping Vegas off the scoreboard for the final 27 minutes of game action.
Comments / 0