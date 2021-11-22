ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Wade traded from New York Yankees to Angels

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Speedy utility player Tyler Wade has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Los...

NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yankees trade Tyler Wade; Marlins, Sandy Alcantara closing in on contract extension

Will it be a slow week in Major League Baseball's hot stove leading up to Thanksgiving? Or will we get more deals after big names like Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander inked deals last week? We'll gather the news and rumors right here for you on Monday, and it starts with the Red Sox grabbing the 2023 and 2024 options on the contract of manager Alex Cora.
MLB
FanSided

Brett Gardner will be back with New York Yankees in 2022

Everything has been silent as it pertains to Brett Gardner. Since his option was declined, there has not been any news about the New York Yankees‘ long time outfielder as he has just faded away. It is to be expected given some of the free agents out there, but there had not been even a murmur regarding his plans for next year.
NFL
The Big Lead

A Perfect New York Yankees Free Agency Blueprint

The New York Yankees were unceremoniously dumped in the American League Wild Card round by the Boston Red Sox. It was an ignominious end to a disappointing 2021 season that began with World Series aspirations. Now the Yankees face an incredibly important offseason for the franchise. The Yankees need to...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees DFA Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade

The Yankees announced they’ve designated Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade for assignment. The moves create roster space for the selections of prospects Oswaldo Cabrera, Ron Marinaccio, Everson Pereira, Stephen Ridings and JP Sears to the 40-man roster. Frazier and Wade are arbitration-eligible, but the Yankees evidently determined they...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees make moves: Goodbye “Red Thunder”

The New York Yankees made several roster moves on Friday, some surprising, some not. After a few years of up and down promise the Yankees designated Clint Frazier for assignment. Also hitting the assignment block was Rougned Odor, and surprisingly utility player Tyler Wade. All of these moves were made necessary to protect players from next month’s Rule 5 draft.
MLB
FanSided

3 forgotten pitchers New York Yankees should sign for 2022

The New York Yankees are going to have some financial fun this offseason, but the party shouldn’t just be relegated to the upper echelon of free agents. Justin Verlander? Sure, have at him, if you want. He shouldn’t prevent Brian Cashman from adding depth or filling out the rotation, in a just world.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees lose another center field option, The Hicks story

For the 2022 season, the New York Yankees still have questions in center field. The biggest one is if Aaron Hicks can stay healthy this season. Hicks missed most of the 2021 season due to wrist surgery. For the Yankees, Hicks has been an on and off again player, but received a contract extension much to the surprise of many Yankee fans.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Pay by how you perform, how radical is that?

For the New York Yankees and the other 29 MLB teams, even though it’s early in the offseason non the less they are scurrying about checking on who is available to fill the spots on their teams that need to be filled. They also have to figure out how many will be done by cash and how many by trades they can come up with. But Just a few weeks from now a major hurdle in the offseason must be leaped over, that’s the GMA that caused the players to go on strike in 1994.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Analysis: Will Anthony Rizzo wear the pinstripes again?

The New York Yankees traded with the Chicago Cubs for Anthony Rizzo just before the trade deadline; after he spent 10 years with the Cubs. He immediately made an impact hitting over .400 and getting two home runs in his first series with the Yankees against the Miami Marlins. Yankee fans were both amazed and thought they had another big time star player, but that performance soon deteriorated for the remainder of the season except for a few shining moments.
MLB
FanSided

3 moves for the New York Yankees this offseason

The New York Yankees have a certain standard to uphold. Reaching the postseason is not enough – they are expected to reach the World Series. While George Steinbrenner is not there any longer, and his constant demands to win are not being vocalized, the expectations are still the same amongst the fanbase.
MLB
104.5 The Team

The New York Yankees are Making a Mistake By Signing One of These Stars

Yes, star power is a great thing to have on a professional sports team. They sell jerseys. They sell tickets. They sell advertising. Oh, yes, and they tend to perform better than most other players on the team, and if you pay them enough, than most other players in the league. This is a critical offseason for them, and they cannot afford to gamble on another superstar.
MLB
UPI News

Noah Syndergaard to leave New York Mets, sign with Los Angeles Angels

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Right-handed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Angels. League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the New York Post on Tuesday that Syndergaard is signing a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels. The club has yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Should the Yankees trade from their bullpen depth?

With the deadline to protect players in the Rule 5 Draft coming up and the team’s 40-man roster currently filled, the Yankees have been the center of a number of trade rumors over the last few days, with everyone from Oakland first baseman Matt Olson to Reds ace Luis Castillo to Pittsburgh center fielder Bryan Reynolds linked in some capacity to the Bronx. And while it’s likely that most of these trades will primarily involve prospects, especially those who are Rule 5-eligible, earlier this week I broke down a few players on the Major League roster who the Yankees might dangle in trade talks.
MLB
FanSided

The New York Yankees finally DFA Yankees fans favorite trade bargaining chip

The New York Yankees announced on Friday evening that they have designated three players for assignment. They announced that they designated infielder Rougned Odor, infielder Tyler Wade, and outfielder Clint Frazier. Frazier, 27, has long been a Yankees fan favorite for a trade piece to acquire the best player from...
MLB
FanSided

Rumors: New York Yankees unlikely to sign big free agent shortstop

The New York Yankees are a team that most people thought would be in on the big shortstops of this free agent class, like Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, and Marcus Semien. However, Matthew Roberson of The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that the Yankees “prefer” to...
NFL

