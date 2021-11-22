ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mirror Palais Is a Social Media and Celebrity Darling

By Jamila Stewart
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of a brand means more to consumers now than ever before, and designer Marcelo Gaia lends his vibe and background to every piece he designs for Mirror Palais. Celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa understand the appeal. “The world of Mirror Palais is like a...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'I threw my arms up and screamed!' Delighted Adele celebrates 30's rave reviews and warm reception with rare social media snap, a glass of wine and adoring message for her fans

Adele took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans for their support in the wake of the release of her new album 30. The Hello singer, 33, shared a snap showing her in the recording studio with a glass of wine nearby, looking over her shoulder and added a caption reading: 'It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all'.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

My everyday beauty: Tanya Burr

Tanya Burr knows beauty, having been immersed in its world for well over a decade. From studying make-up artistry and shooting her first of many tutorials in 2009, to spending countless hours in glam (either getting red-carpet ready, or into role since becoming an actor) – she’s tried it all.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bella Hadid
Dua Lipa
TrendHunter.com

Social Media TV Expansions

After testing the platform earlier this month, TikTok has officially launched TikTok TV in North America. The new feature will be available on all Google TV and Android TV devices and LG Smart TVs and Samsung Smart TVs. The new feature allows TikTok users to partake in an at-home TV...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid Steps Out for 1st Time Since Zayn Malik Split, Debuts New Hairstyle Following Family Drama

Switching things up! Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City for the first time since news broke that she and Zayn Malik split after dating on and off since 2015. The 26-year-old star was spotted in the Big Apple with sister Bella Hadid on Monday, November 22. Gigi wore a red Versace jumpsuit with a black turtleneck peeking out, according to photos published by Page Six on Wednesday, November 24.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Holiday Special Fans Celebrate Life Day on Social Media

Following the massive success of the release of Star Wars in May of 1977, everyone was clamoring to cash in on the success of the galaxy far, far away and wanted to give fans something to hold them over until the release of its sequel in 1980, including (to some degree) Lucasfilm themselves. 18 months after that debut film hit theaters, audiences were given The Star Wars Holiday Special, a variety program full of comedic sketches, musical numbers, and even animated sequences set within the franchise, which featured appearances by Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. With the Holiday Special having premiered on November 17, 1978, the date is now considered the annual "Life Day" celebration, which fans are celebrating on Twitter.
MOVIES
chainstoreage.com

Lush Cosmetics quitting social media

Lush Cosmetics is making a radical move to address consumers’ mental health issues. The eco-friendly bath, body, skin and haircare retailer is discontinuing its use of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, with its accounts to be deactivated effective Nov. 26, 2021. Lush said its global presence across the four social media platforms will remain deactivated until the platforms take action “to provide a safer environment for users.”
BUSINESS
Harper's Bazaar

Miranda Kerr’s Gift Guide Just Went Live on Amazon

Model, tastemaker, beauty mogul—there are at least a dozen good reasons why paying attention to what Miranda Kerr has on her gifting list is a good idea. Her beauty brand, Kora Organics, just landed on Amazon. In honor of the occasion the top model shared her wide-ranging gift list that includes all sorts of things ready to shop right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The Radical Generosity of Rachel Comey

Recently, a non-fashion friend asked me to describe Rachel Comey’s clothes. After sputtering some phrases like “very Tracee Ellis Ross” and “like, denim jumpsuits, but, like, you could wear them to a modern art gala,” I finally nailed it: “Rachel Comey is the cool babysitter you never stopped worshipping,” I said. “She’s the style equivalent of the visiting art professor you made a playlist for. She names her clogs after Liz Phair. She’s like that.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
news4sanantonio.com

Best Social Media Shopping Deals

Shopping expert and journalist, Trae Bodge, has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to share details on how to find the best deals by shopping right from the social apps you use every day. Shop on Facebook and Instagram.
INTERNET
enplugged.com

Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Media

Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Networking. Presentation is all about what your visitor sees first (usually an image and/or video) on Facebook and social networking. Scrolling through the feed content, your social media post must attract attention. Therefore, a featured image or video thumbnail of the required dimensions and file size is of paramount importance.
INTERNET
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA

