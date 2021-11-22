Mirror Palais Is a Social Media and Celebrity Darling

Following the massive success of the release of Star Wars in May of 1977, everyone was clamoring to cash in on the success of the galaxy far, far away and wanted to give fans something to hold them over until the release of its sequel in 1980, including (to some degree) Lucasfilm themselves. 18 months after that debut film hit theaters, audiences were given The Star Wars Holiday Special, a variety program full of comedic sketches, musical numbers, and even animated sequences set within the franchise, which featured appearances by Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. With the Holiday Special having premiered on November 17, 1978, the date is now considered the annual "Life Day" celebration, which fans are celebrating on Twitter.

