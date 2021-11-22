ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea manager Tuchel reveals Lukaku could return for Juventus clash

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to make a late decision on whether Romelu Lukaku will play against Juventus on Tuesday. The Belgian has been sidelined since injuring his ankle against Malmo almost a month ago. "I am not sure yet on...

