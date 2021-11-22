Chelsea manager Tuchel reveals Lukaku could return for Juventus clash

Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for October. The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has managed to completely change the Blues from a struggling team with talented individuals to a rock-solid squad with a defence that can withstand the strongest attacks in Europe. Last season, Tuchel took over Chelsea in the middle of a mid-table scrap. He elevated the Blues into the top four and won the UEFA Champions League, as well. This season, he has set his eyes on the domestic title. The way things are going Chelsea is on track to do just that after an amazing run in October that saw Tuchel recognized for his efforts.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO