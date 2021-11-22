ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal hoping to bolster coffers by selling Pepe, Torreira

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are hoping to raise £40m from selling Nicolas Pepe and Lucas Torreira. Uruguay midfielder Torreira is currently on loan at Fiorentina and would available for £15m,...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal ready to sell Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are ready to sell Nicolas Pepe. Football.london says the club are working on a potential exit for the inconsistent winger. But despite Emirates bigwigs being happy to take just £25million for the Ivory Coast international, there is little interest from other clubs. It means the Gunners could have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Torreira
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta warns Pepe suitors

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists there's no plans to sell Nicolas Pepe. Pepe is being linked with weekend opponents Newcastle United. Asked what the message on Pepe would be, he replied: "That we are interested in Nico performing at the level that he can do. "He has had some really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theedgemarkets.com

Arsenal not willing to entertain offers for Pepe, says Arteta

(Nov 27): Arsenal are yet to see whether club-record signing Nicolas Pepe will live up to their expectations but the north London club will not entertain offers for the out-of-favour forward in the January transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta said. Pepe joined Arsenal from French club Lille in 2019 for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Ac Milan#Uruguay#Tribal Football
Yardbarker

Manager rules out selling Arsenal target in January

Pep Guardiola has ruled out selling Arsenal target, Raheem Sterling before this season ends. The attacker has been out of favour at the Etihad and Fichajes.net maintains that Arsenal still wants to sign him. Because he is no longer a regular at City, a January move was expected to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma keeping alive hope of signing Arsenal midfielder Xhaka

Roma are keeping alive their hope of signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder was a target for Roma last summer before he signed a new contract with Arsenal. Xhaka is currently sidelined for three months with a knee injury. According toCorriere dello Sport, Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus hopes international form helps them sell unwanted midfielder

Aaron Ramsey has been bitterly disappointing for Juventus since he moved to the club, but he keeps delivering fantastic performances for the Welsh national team. The former Arsenal man was in solid form again for the Welsh national team last night as they beat Belarus 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Arsenal convinced Juventus willing to sell Kulusevski

Arsenal have learnt Juventus' asking price for Dejan Kulusevski. The 21-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Max Allegri after playing an important role under Andrea Pirlo. The Gunners have been linked with the Sweden international. According toCalciomercato, Juve are demanding at least £29m for the talented winger. Kulusevski...
fourfourtwo.com

Reports: Arsenal might have to sell William Saliba - or risk losing the £30m wonderkid for far less than his value

Arsenal wonderkid William Saliba could end up leaving the club in the summer - with the Gunners staring down the possibility of his value significantly depreciating. Saliba has been on loan three seasons in a row in his native France. The now-20-year-old joined from Saint-Etienne in 2019 while Unai Emery was manager and was immediately loaned back to his hometown club to develop further, following a £30m capture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inside Arsenal's revival: Are hopes of a top four finish realistic for Mikel Arteta's surging Gunners?

It has taken them long enough, but Arsenal might finally have reached the stage where Mikel Arteta is not one defeat away from discord and drama. Heading to Liverpool on Saturday, another thumping on a par with those suffered against Manchester City and Chelsea would be an unwelcome check on the Gunner's surging momentum, but it is unlikely unleash the customary doom and gloom that has engulfed the club's fanbase for the last several years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Porto boss Conceicao hopeful Pepe fit for Liverpool

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is hopeful he can call on veteran centre-back Pepe against Liverpool. The Portuguese giants are set to play without defender Ivan Marcano, but they are eager to include Pepe in their squad. Porto are in second position in the group, and know that a win against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arteta hoping Arsenal first-team pathway leads to Patino extension

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes that a viable path to the first team will lead to contract extensions for youngsters such as Charlie Patino, reports football.london. The Gunners are aware they have many talented footballers coming through the academy, but that those players are desperate to get regular game time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Gossip: Arsenal youngster tipped to make debut, ex-Sunderland and Everton man suffers serious injury plus Cambridge set for sell-out

Here is some of the latest Black Cats-related gossip from around the web. This weekend’s match will be watched by a sell-out crowd at Abbey Stadium. Cambridge have announced that a total of 7974 tickets have been sold for the fixture, including 2,551 visiting supporters who will be situated in the South Stand and South Habbin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football risks killing the golden goose, warns Aston Villa’s Christian Purslow

Imposing a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to further support the football pyramid risks “killing the golden goose”, according to Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow The fan-led review of football governance, among other recommendations, proposed a “stamp duty” of up to 10 per cent on deals between top-flight clubs or signings from overseas to help safeguard the financial stability of the lower divisions.The Premier League broadly welcomed the review and will examine all the proposals moving forward – but also issued a warning over any wide-sweeping reforms which ultimately damage the game’s standing.The PL welcomes the publication of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy