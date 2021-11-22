Arsenal hoping to bolster coffers by selling Pepe, Torreira

It has taken them long enough, but Arsenal might finally have reached the stage where Mikel Arteta is not one defeat away from discord and drama. Heading to Liverpool on Saturday, another thumping on a par with those suffered against Manchester City and Chelsea would be an unwelcome check on the Gunner's surging momentum, but it is unlikely unleash the customary doom and gloom that has engulfed the club's fanbase for the last several years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO