Premier League

Man Utd coach Carrick responds to accepting longer interim role

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Carrick insists he is not focused on how long he will be in charge of Manchester United. The Englishman has been named interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday. Carrick will take charge for Tuesday's important Champions...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Berg: Carrick won't be nervous in charge of Man Utd

AC Omonia coach Henning Berg believes Michael Carrick will able to lift Manchester United's players after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. Interim boss Carrick has already emphasised the responsibility of playing for a club as big as United and Berg can see reaction from the players tonight at Champions League opponents Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick and McKenna urged Solskjaer to change Man Utd system

Manchester United coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his system before Sunday's sacking. The Manchester Evening News says the pair were keen for United to adopt a different style of play that was vetoed by Solskjaer. Caretaker manager Carrick and first-team coach McKenna wanted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick must prove he is capable of being his own man at Man Utd and not a Solskjaer 2.0

In a way, and despite the huge scale of the job, placing Michael Carrick in temporary change of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes sense. That is despite the fact the relatively inexperienced assistant manager will need a great deal of support from those around him. Solskjaer's refusal to make improvements to a backroom staff - which included Carrick - despite United urging him to do so, does not bode well. Carrick will have to quickly re-establish faith in the coaches that the players have clearly lost.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Carrick
World Soccer Talk

Carrick ready for ‘privilege’ of Man Utd job after Solskjaer sacking

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Michael Carrick said Monday he is relishing the “privilege” of taking temporary charge at Manchester United as captain Harry Maguire demanded the players take responsibility for the disastrous results that led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Carrick: Man Utd's Villarreal win was for Solskjaer

The Red Devils secured first place in their Champions League group with a win in Spain on Tuesday. Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dedicated his side's win over Villarreal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he praised his charges for bouncing back after the Norwegian's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Michael Carrick responds to Paul Scholes criticism of coaching staff

Michael Carrick stressed that winning his first game as Manchester United caretaker manager was for "the club and the players" despite criticism from his former team-mate Paul Scholes of him and his fellow coaching staff.Carrick was in charge for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure on Sunday and secured progression to the Champions League knockout stages through late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.The former United midfielder served as one of Solskjaer's assistant coaches alongside Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna, who have also been kept on following the Norwegian's dismissal amid a dismal run of form.Scholes questioned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick responds to Scholes resign demands

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has responded to Paul Scholes' demand that he should've followed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out the club. Scholes questioned why Carrick and other members of Solskjaer's staff were still in place after the manager's sacking on Sunday. After victory at Champions League opponents Villarreal last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#Englishman#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick praises three players after Villarreal win

Michael Carrick praised Fred, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho after Tuesday's win over Villarreal. Fred dispossessed Etienne Capoue which helped Ronaldo score the opening goal of the game after 78 minutes. Sancho then fired in a shot off the crossbar to seal the 2-0 victory. Speaking after the game, Carrick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd coach Carrick explains dropping Fernandes for van de Beek

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick explained his decision to replace Bruno Fernandes with Donny van de Beek in the starting line up against Villarreal. United claimed a 2-0 win away from home to qualify for the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. However, they got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick delighted with Man Utd digging deep to defeat Villarreal

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick was delighted with how his side played against Villarreal on Tuesday. The Red Devils dug deep to claim a 2-0 victory thanks to late goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. And Carrick said that he was confident United would be able to bounce...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Carrick explains absence of Man Utd star Shaw against Villarreal

Manchester United's caretaker boss Michael Carrick revealed the reason for the absence of England left back Luke Shaw against Villarreal. Shaw suffered a head injury during the 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League, which led to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Given it was Shaw's second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd Champions League winner Hargreaves: Carrick could earn job

Manchester United Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves can see Michael Carrick earning an extended stay as manager. The caretaker is off to a winning start after a Champions League victory at Villarreal and is expected to be remain in charge for the clash with Chelsea. Hargreaves said on BT Sport:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Carrick deflects praise as Man Utd win at Villarreal

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick welcomes their Champions League win at Villarreal. Carrick believes the 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League was an important result for the club and the players following a recent run of bad performances which cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick's Man Utd secure last-16 Champions League place with win over Villarreal

Man Utd struggle before the break with Villarreal dominating possession. Introduction of Rashford and Fernandes sparks United into life, with two late goals securing victory. For a club that knows how to deal in drama, of all varieties, Manchester United and their caretaker manager Michael Carrick looked like they were gearing up to take quiet pleasure from a boring 0-0 here. Plug the holes, stop the rot that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job and move on to Chelsea on Sunday with only a third clean sheet in 26 matches and an important Champions League point in the bag. Amid the turmoil of recent days, they would have taken that beforehand, you would have thought. But then the clock hit 78 minutes, Fred pressed, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced and suddenly a team that had not offered much threat to Villarreal’s goal up until that point amid their safety-first approach were on their way into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare. If only United could bottle that caretaker bounce. By the end, there was even a first United goal for Jadon Sancho to celebrate. Carrick, in truth, could probably not have dreamed it would go this well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick discusses Van de Beek, Sancho prospects

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick says Donny van de Beek can be a long-term option. The midfielder started in the Champions League win at Villarreal in midweek. Carrick said, "Donny's one of those players who's so flexible and can play different positions. "We've got ideas for where we think...
PREMIER LEAGUE

