ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

As world leaders drop the ball, countless activists step up their game.

thetacomaledger.com
 5 days ago

Despite setbacks, the COP 26 proves that climate change is no longer just about climate. A “dangerous lack of urgency” were the words of President Obama as he spoke before the COP 26th UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 8. He said these words in reference to China and...

thetacomaledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Among countries invited to the virtual summit are some where democracy appears fragile, has suffered setbacks, or where autocratic trends have emerged.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTNH

US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — The White House said Friday the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes […]
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
dallassun.com

Democracy Forum discusses China's goal of controlling world by mid-21st century

London [UK], November 25 (ANI): London-based NGO The Democracy Forum (TDF) at a virtual panel discussed China's goal of controlling the world by the mid-21st century, titled 'Cold war or confrontation? Understanding China's global ambitions'. The world's open societies are struggling to define the interconnected and in some ways hostile...
CHINA
depauliaonline.com

As world leaders depart Glasgow, DePaul and Chicago environmental activists react to COP26 summit

After the United Nation’s 26 annual Conference of Parties (COP26) regarding combating climate change, DePaul students and faculty are feeling cautiously optimistic about the Conference’s results. The two-week conference ended on Friday, Nov. 12, in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 drew both heads of state and non-state actors, like large companies and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor, and they discussed cooperation on vaccinating people in Africa against Covid-19, the State Department said. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africaâs scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africaâs government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said. First under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly criticized China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. It has now killed nearly 5.2 million people.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#World Leaders#Changing Climate#Global Climate Change#Democracynow
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

‘Crying For Freedom’: South Florida Political Leaders Call On Biden Administration To Step Up For Cuban People

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar were among several members of Congress who gathered Tuesday to speak out on the ongoing issues in Cuba. The group called on President Biden and his administration to discourage other nations from working with the Cuban government. They also called on the administration and tech companies to enable internet to the country during rolling internet blackouts. “I hope this administration will use the power and the influence we have at every international forum to ask countries around the world, ‘How can you continue to align with this?’ ‘How can you support...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

World nations gather Monday to thrash out whether to pursue a pandemic treaty setting out how to handle the next crisis -- which experts fear is only a matter of time. The three-day meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva comes with the planet still besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years on from the first recorded cases. The economic turmoil and millions of lives lost have triggered calls for new international defences strong enough to prevent a repeat disaster. "We will have more pandemics in the future. The question is not if, but when," Jaouad Mahjour, the WHO assistant director-general for emergency preparedness, told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
KRON4 News

New COVID variant ‘omicron’ is highly transmissible, WHO says

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

New virus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization, warned against any overreaction before the variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy