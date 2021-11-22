ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The non-solution of carbon trading

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COP26 climate change conference was a joke. Run by the elite, their answers center around padding their pockets. From carbon trading to corporate innovation, they seem to only push market solutions when we know capitalism is killing the planet. The U.N.’s 26th two-week Conference of the Parties (COP...

