Elgato knows what its customers want—and perhaps more importantly, what they need. Coming from the days of simply offering capture cards and effective ways to stream games, Elgato has recently been offering more of a full-featured lineup of streaming and content creation supplies and solutions. But far be it from only streamers to find value in Elgato products, the advent of work from home thanks to the pandemic has created a market where anybody can reasonably find a use for Elgato’s assortment of products, even if they aren’t clicking heads in the latest Call of Duty on Twitch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO