After the Stanford score, Notre Dame started from its own 25-yard line. After the interception, Jack Coan surely wanted to bounce back this possession. On 1st and 10, he flipped it to Braden Lenzy, who rushed for 12 yards on the play. On 1st and 10 from the ND 37, Jack Coan dropped back and hit Kevin Austin for a big gain all the way to the 2-yard line. That play went for 61 yards. Kyren Williams rushed for a yard on 1st and goal from the 2. Coan punched it in from a yard out on 2nd down. Touchdown, Irish.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO