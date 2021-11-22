ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump-backed Sean Parnell suspends U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Sean Parnell, endorsed by former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, announced on Monday he is suspending his campaign after losing his child custody case. His announcement came after a judge awarded Mr. Parnell‘s estranged wife, Laurie Snell, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of...

www.washingtontimes.com

