5 Things To Do In Northern Colorado With Out Of Town Guests

Downtown Loveland is losing another storefront, as a bike shop that has been in the same location for over 75 years is saddling up for its last days. It was Klitze's (Klitz-skis) for a long time, including when I was a kid growing up in Loveland in the 70s and 80s; but for many years now it's been known as Loveland Cycle & Fitness. Either way, soon it'll be known as 'that bike shop that used to be across from the Pulliam Building.'

LOVELAND, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO