Colorado State

5 Things To Do In Northern Colorado With Out Of Town Guests

By Big Rob
 5 days ago
With the holidays here already, there will no doubt be people in town to see you that you're probably gonna need to find things around Northern Colorado to do with. If...

Colorado State
Colorado Government
Mask Mandate in Larimer County Brings in Nearly 1,000 Complaints

More counties across Colorado are beginning to join Larimer in mandating indoor mask use to keep COVD numbers down, Larimer is seeing implementing issues. The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment announced an indoor mask-use mandate that went into effect on October 20, 2021. Now that the mandate is one month old, we're seeing that folks are notifying the health department about non-compliance.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
#Northern Colorado#Happy Holidays
The Kruger Rock Fire Is Now 100% Contained

It's Thanksgiving week and while we all have so much to be thankful for, I think it goes without saying we're all thankful for our firefighters and first responders. This is just one prime example. Last week, when a windstorm ripped through the Rockies and all around the Front Range,...
ESTES PARK, CO
Loveland to Say ‘Safe Travels’ to Longtime Bike Shop in Downtown

Downtown Loveland is losing another storefront, as a bike shop that has been in the same location for over 75 years is saddling up for its last days. It was Klitze's (Klitz-skis) for a long time, including when I was a kid growing up in Loveland in the 70s and 80s; but for many years now it's been known as Loveland Cycle & Fitness. Either way, soon it'll be known as 'that bike shop that used to be across from the Pulliam Building.'
LOVELAND, CO
Mask Mandates Returning to Most of the Denver Metro Area

Just when we thought that masks could soon be a thing of the past, most of the Denver Metro Area enacts new mask mandates. According to 9News, the counties of Denver, Jefferson, Adams, and Arapahoe have all passed new mask mandates. These mandates will require masks in public indoor spaces for people as young as two years old.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

