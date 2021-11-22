Shopping, Music and Holiday Activities: Downtown Frederick will hold its annual Frosty Friday this week

Get your holiday shopping lists ready and kick off the season by supporting local businesses and restaurants during Frosty Friday, held throughout downtown Frederick from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26.

Start the day by grabbing breakfast at one of many downtown businesses, such as Beans and Bagels, Cafe Nola, Perfect Blend Cafe, Isabella’s Taverna & Tapas Bar, Brewer’s Alley, Pizza & Pretzel Creations, Gravel & Grind or Frederick Coffee Co.

More than 40 downtown shops will offer extended hours. Visitors can sing along to familiar holiday music in the streets while enjoying the thousands of twinkling lights and charming storefront decorations for the season.

The first 100 participants to be at the kickoff at 9 a.m. at 30 N. Market St. will receive the Early Bird Bag Giveaway, featuring a mix of goodies from downtown businesses.

The Snowflake Tree opens at 11 a.m. at 30 N. Market St., where visitors can earn a gift from under the tree, while supplies last, by purchasing items from more than one downtown Frederick merchant or restaurant totaling more than $100 combined (keep receipts so they can be shown).

Visit Santa from noon to 3 p.m. at 30 N. Market St. and snap a few photos. Get a quick sugar rush and warm up around one of the marshmallow roasting fire pits throughout downtown from 4 to 9 p.m. Enjoy some creative Frosty Friday Cocktails and vote for your favorite drink from 6 p.m. to midnight.

For full information on Frosty Friday, hosted by Downtown Frederick Partnership, visit downtownfrederick.org/frostyfriday.