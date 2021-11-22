Virtual Poetry and Book Talk “Mother/Land”

Ananda Lima’s poetry collection “Mother/Land” sings and sobs along the interminable journey of immigration. The date of arrival does not signal the date of transition; rather, it’s less a passage but a process without defined intervals. It’s a dance, a dream, a gain, a loss, a disruption, a rupture, a hope, a fear. “Mother/Land” is a Venn diagram of memory, language, and life in two places merging into life in one that never fully forms a circle. “My son doesn’t know yet /how dates work…I try to make him say them /in Portuguese like I do /with all the words /I can still remember…I /was afraid for him /speaking anything other /than the unofficial /official language /of this land /which is not my land /despite the claims /it makes in song” Lima’s book is an endless, tangled conversation that celebrates and struggles in the tangling; it’s how the narrator survives. One foot in each world, and too often the straddle almost breaks her.

