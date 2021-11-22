ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Poetry and Book Talk “Mother/Land”

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on Monday, November 22nd at 6pm PT when Ananda Lima celebrates her poetry collection, Mother/Land, with Ariel Francisco, Nathan McClain, and Alison C. Rollins on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_dssrQZHwR-CekWObxfKPeg. About Mother/Land. MOTHER/LAND is focused on the intersection of motherhood and immigration and its effects on a speaker’s relationship to...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Poetry inspired by a viral photo of drowned migrants wins the National Book Award

Editor's note: This story contains images that some readers may find disturbing. Floaters, Martín Espada's collection of poems that explore bigotry, protests and love, is the 2021 winner of the National Book Award in poetry. The title poem draws on a tragedy: the deaths of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his young daughter, Angie Valeria, whose bodies were found in the water along the Rio Grande.
Quad

“Grocery List Poems” Sophomore Poetry Book: Reviewed

From “Branches” to “Grocery List Poems,” the ethereal work of Rhiannon McGavin continues to bloom in her sophomore poetry book. Rhiannon McGavin, former Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate, began her career in publication in 2017 with her poem “Things that could Happen to a Girl wearing Jeans,” published in Teen Vogue. From her video poem “Chick Lit” being featured on Button Poetry, to becoming a growing columnist in Believer Magazine, McGavin’s career as a poet has burst in recent years.
A Venn Diagram of Struggle and Belonging: A Review of “Mother/Land” by Ananda Lima

Ananda Lima’s poetry collection “Mother/Land” sings and sobs along the interminable journey of immigration. The date of arrival does not signal the date of transition; rather, it’s less a passage but a process without defined intervals. It’s a dance, a dream, a gain, a loss, a disruption, a rupture, a hope, a fear. “Mother/Land” is a Venn diagram of memory, language, and life in two places merging into life in one that never fully forms a circle. “My son doesn’t know yet /how dates work…I try to make him say them /in Portuguese like I do /with all the words /I can still remember…I /was afraid for him /speaking anything other /than the unofficial /official language /of this land /which is not my land /despite the claims /it makes in song” Lima’s book is an endless, tangled conversation that celebrates and struggles in the tangling; it’s how the narrator survives. One foot in each world, and too often the straddle almost breaks her.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Book Talk: Share the joy of reading with these gift-worthy books for the younger set

As promised, a second column of books worthy of being given as gifts for the holidays. I’ll begin with a book that could be a family treasure. Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright! (selected by Fiona Waters, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, Nosy Crow, 2021, 325 pages, $40) is a collection of 366 poems about animals, one for each day of the year. The collection includes both classic and contemporary poems that come from all over the world. There will be ones you know and others that bring new joy to the reader. The illustrations in this coffee table-size book are gorgeous! It is as much a book of art as of poetry. As a bibliophile, I must also mention that the dynamic cover is partially clothbound, and the paper in the book is of excellent quality.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg woman pens book of poetry

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg writer has written a book of poetry drawing from her love of nature. Sandra Peasley Bush wrote “Seasons of Twigs and Feathers” to celebrate the natural world and the lessons nature has to offer. “I really consider myself a naturalist at heart,” Bush said. “Seasons of...
Boone News-Republican

‘Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls’ virtual book talk is Nov. 23

G.L. (Garry) Gooding spent some of his early years in Iowa and now resides in Ohio. He will give a virtual book talk of his latest work “Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, through the Ericson Public Library in Boone. The book is an award-winning...
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Talks: Scholars on new book, ‘Atmospheres of Violence’

Subscribe to Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. Review us on Apple Podcasts!. In Berkeley Talks episode 128, a panel of artists, organizers and academics discuss UC Berkeley professor Eric Stanley’s 2021 book, Atmospheres of Violence, which interrogates why, in a time when LGBT rights are advancing in the U.S., anti-trans violence continues to rise.
southseattleemerald.com

POETRY: Harvest

Where souls meander through time and space. Dipping in the waters of the River Styx. Crossing the ancient landscapes. As the heart hemorrhages into a crimson emptiness,. Questioning its own mortality. Sophia Kouidou-Giles is a South Seattle writer and an immigrant from Greece. Her work has appeared in Voices, Persimmon...
mit.edu

The poetry of physics

With the apple touched at the supermarket then tangled,. tangled with even things very distant like Mars dust,. that unravel themselves when /touched by our gaze…”. —Excerpt from Miriam Manglani’s poem “Makinde’s Quantum World,” about Makinde Ogunnaike’s quantum physics research. Senior MIT physics doctoral student Olumakinde “Makinde” Ogunnaike briefly traded...
baystatebanner.com

Virtual Book Talk: Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War

Website: https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K4W000006BZL1. Pulitzer Prize finalist Howard W. French presents a sweeping narrative that traverses 600 years. The economic ascendancy of Europe, the anchoring of democracy in America, and the fulfillment of so-called Enlightenment ideals all grew out of Europe’s dehumanizing engagement with the “darkest” continent. Born in Blackness dramatically retrieves...
iowapublicradio.org

The 2021 Talk of Iowa holiday book guide for adults

It’s the time of year when many of us begin to think about gift giving -- and also when we're anticipating hunkering down with books as the winter bears down. Three indie booksellers/book lovers joined host Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa to discuss the best new books to give and receive this holiday season.
programminglibrarian.org

Apply Now: "Ask, Listen, Empower” Virtual Book Club Series

ALA has announced the “Ask, Listen, Empower” Virtual Book Club, a series of three virtual, interactive conversations about community engagement to be held once per month in January, February and March 2022. Participation in this series is free, and participants will receive a free print copy of "Ask, Listen, Empower:...
