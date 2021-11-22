Reduce Tiny7 RAM at ESXi

Select customers have encountered issues while upgrading their environments to the ESXi 7 Update 3 release. After careful consideration, we have removed the ESXi 7 Update 3 release from our Product Downloads site. We made this decision to protect our customers from potential failures which may occur as they upgrade to ESXi 7 Update 3. While we believe that this would only impact a limited set of customers, it was serious enough for us to take the action. When we have resolved the upgrade issues in ESXi 7 Update 3, we will notify our customers that they may resume upgrades to ESXi 7 Update 3 at that time. For more details on the underlying issues, please refer to KB article 86398.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO