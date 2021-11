This weekend was a movie, as I had the chance to really network and expand the brand with artists and other content creators of the world. Derrick McKinney, Founder of L.O.U.D Muzik created a Radio and Press Junket, where artists from all over would be able to come out and talk about their goals and agendas in music with media personalities and influencers who could give them a little game on how the industry works.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO