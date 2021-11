LSU basketball still not ranked in either top 25 poll released on Monday

LSU has done everything it can to get ranked.

Yet the Tigers are still sitting outside the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll they received a total of 12 votes. In the AP Top 25, receiving six votes in this week’s poll.

LSU is currently undefeated (4-0) and has beaten the three opponents they have faced by an average of 35.5 points.

LSU will face off against the Belmont Bruins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network. Should the Tigers win, as they are favored to do, they should have a lot of confidence heading into their matchup with 2-1 Penn State in the Emerald Coast Classic later this week on Friday. LSU will then face either Wake Forest or Oregon State the following game on November 27th.

If the Tigers manage to come out of this week undefeated they should be ranked in next week’s poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 4-0 797 (30) –

2 UCLA 4-0 751 (2) –

3 Kansas 3-0 725 –

4 Purdue 5-0 691

5 Baylor 4-0 635

6 Duke 5-0 624

7 Villanova 3-2 546 -3

8 Texas 3-1 579 -3

9 Alabama 4-0 472

10 Memphis 4-0 441

11 Houston 3-0 431

12 Arkansas 3-0 357

13 Michigan 3-2 356 -7

13 Kentucky 3-1 356 -2

15 Illinois 2-1 321 -5

16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 261

17

3-1 226 –

18 BYU 4-0 205 –

19 Arizona 5-0 204

20 Seton Hall 3-0 187 –

21 Connecticut 4-0 183

22 Auburn 3-0 174 –

23 Oregon 2-1 168 -11

24 Florida 3-0 162 –

25 USC 3-0 92

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes

Ohio St. 83; Virginia Tech 68; Texas Tech 68; Michigan St 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Maryland 33; Florida State 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; Louisiana State 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Notre Dame 3; Drake 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1

The AP Poll is on the next page