LSU basketball still not ranked in either top 25 poll released on Monday

By Patrick Conn, Lance Dawe
 5 days ago
LSU has done everything it can to get ranked.

Yet the Tigers are still sitting outside the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll they received a total of 12 votes. In the AP Top 25, receiving six votes in this week’s poll.

LSU is currently undefeated (4-0) and has beaten the three opponents they have faced by an average of 35.5 points.

LSU will face off against the Belmont Bruins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network. Should the Tigers win, as they are favored to do, they should have a lot of confidence heading into their matchup with 2-1 Penn State in the Emerald Coast Classic later this week on Friday. LSU will then face either Wake Forest or Oregon State the following game on November 27th.

If the Tigers manage to come out of this week undefeated they should be ranked in next week’s poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 4-0 797 (30) –

2 UCLA 4-0 751 (2) –

3 Kansas 3-0 725 –

4 Purdue 5-0 691

5 Baylor 4-0 635

6 Duke 5-0 624

7 Villanova 3-2 546 -3

8 Texas 3-1 579 -3

9 Alabama 4-0 472

10 Memphis 4-0 441

11 Houston 3-0 431

12 Arkansas 3-0 357

13 Michigan 3-2 356 -7

13 Kentucky 3-1 356 -2

15 Illinois 2-1 321 -5

16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 261

3-1 226 –

18 BYU 4-0 205 –

19 Arizona 5-0 204

20 Seton Hall 3-0 187 –

21 Connecticut 4-0 183

22 Auburn 3-0 174 –

23 Oregon 2-1 168 -11

24 Florida 3-0 162 –

25 USC 3-0 92

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes

Ohio St. 83; Virginia Tech 68; Texas Tech 68; Michigan St 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Maryland 33; Florida State 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; Louisiana State 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Notre Dame 3; Drake 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Day reacts to Michigan football's resounding 42-27 win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State has made it well-known that it’s put a premium on The Game, but it turns out this year it didn’t really matter. Michigan football made the OSU game a point of emphasis this year, from the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill, to signage in the weight room, to other things that haven’t been spoken of publicly. It worked. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, 42-27, in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Projected CFP rankings after Michigan beat Ohio State

Michigan winning The Game over Ohio State has massive implications in the next College Football Playoff Rankings. For the first time in a decade, the Michigan football team has beaten arch-rival Ohio State on the gridiron. Not only will the Wolverines be playing in their first Big Ten Championship game...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for championship week

The latest AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes Sunday after one of the wildest rivalry weekends in recent memory, highlighted by Michigan's thrilling win over Ohio State, Alabama's escape at Auburn in four overtimes and Oklahoma State's win over Oklahoma. Georgia has received all 62 first-place votes for several weeks and that is not going to change after the Bulldogs took care of business at Georgia Tech, 45-0, to move to 12-0 heading into the SEC Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Big Ten Championship Game Is Officially Set

The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball rises into top 5 in AP Poll

After a solid win over a good Buffalo Bulls team and a dismantling of Prairie View A&M on a neutral court this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines have climbed up the AP Poll, landing in the top five at No. 4. The Wolverines started the season ranked sixth in the poll...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

AP Poll Week 12: 5 SEC teams ranked in Top 25

2021 Rankings Presented by — TheAP Poll is out, and it’s safe to say it probably looks a lot different than the College Football Playoff rankings will look come Tuesday night. Both rankings will have Georgia at No. 1, and likely Alabama at No. 2, but after that, all bets...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSU Reveille

LSU men’s basketball on upset alert Monday night against Liberty

LSU men's basketball (2-0) will face off against the Liberty Flames Monday evening in what should be the Tigers’ toughest challenge of a five-game home stretch to start the season. Liberty (1-0) made the tournament last season as a 13-seed after winning the Atlantic Sun. They finished the regular season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
teamusa.org

Highly-ranked teams dominant last week as NWCA Div. I Coaches Poll released

Manheim, Pennsylvania – Three of the nation’s top four teams opened up the dual meet portions of their respective seasons with resounding victories and there was minimal movement in the most recent NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released on Tuesday. Second-ranked Penn State (2-0) started off its dual season...
MANHEIM, PA
On3.com

AP Top 25 poll released following Week 11

The College Football Playoff committee made a statement in their initial rankings by putting the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners at No. 8, but Week 11 of the 2021 season only proved them right. Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday were upset on the road, 27-14, by the premature field-storming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky Football still receiving votes in AP Poll Top 25

The AP Poll isn’t as kind to Kentucky Football (8-3) this week as the Coaches Poll. Earlier on Sunday, the AFCA Coaches Poll bumped Kentucky up one spot from the most receiving votes to No. 25 in the country. The ‘Cats took care of New Mexico State during Senior Day on Saturday to the tune of a 56-16 throttling. But the other national poll wasn’t as impressed with UK’s 40-point win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Remains At Top of Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings

The Kansas Jayhawks remain No. 1 in the Heartland College Sports Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings After Week 1 of the 2021-22 season. Our Power Rankings will appear every Monday. 1. KANSAS (2-0) (Last Week: 1) The Jayhawks might be here a while. Their 13-point win over Michigan State...
KANSAS STATE
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 11

The College Football Playoff picture became more clouded on Saturday, despite only one team among the top 10 losing. But Oklahoma's defeat at the hands of Baylor now creates a potential minefield for the selection committee to navigate throughout the rest of the season. The Sooners, ranked eighth in both of the first CFP polls, were already in trouble as far as the eye test was concerned. But the Sooners at least could have been one of only two undefeated Power 5 conference champions. With their 27-14 loss to the Bears, the committee may be forced to drop two of the following six teams after conference championship weekend:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Iola Register

KU holds onto top-3 ranking in latest AP poll

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
