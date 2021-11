Big news out of New Orleans yesterday as the New Orleans Saints have given Taysom Hill a new four-year contract. Hill who is one of the most versatile players in the NFL will be with the Saints for at least the next four more years. Taysom Hill plays the quarterback, running back, special teams, and wide receiver positions for the Saints. When asked what position Hill plays, Taysom says I play football. We love that answer.

