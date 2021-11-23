AAA: L.A. on cusp of breaking record with $4.70 average per gallon

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — For the first year in state history gas prices have done nothing but climb, according to American Automobile Association. With a state average of $4.704 per gallon (up $1.53 from last year) and a local average in Los Angeles of the same, many are wondering when we'll get some relief for our wallets.

Unfortunately, right now L.A. is on track to break a 2012 record for the highest recorded average price, according to Marie Montgomery with AAA.

"It looks like it's probably going to go over tomorrow," Montgomery said. "[It's at] $4.70 and 4/10 and the record was $4.70 and 5/10. So it does look pretty likely that the record will be surpassed."

While it's tough to tell when L.A. prices will go down, Montgomery said there's good news — outside of the region prices are starting to trend down for the first time in weeks.

"Up in San Francisco and San Jose, where they have been setting new records every day for a couple of weeks...their prices are backing off, just ever so slightly," she said. "So it may be that this has already started turning around."

As of Monday, the highest gas prices in the state are all north of the L.A. region. The top five are all in the $4.89 range, about 10 cents higher that the L.A./state average.

- Napa: $4.895

- San Rafael: $4.891

- San Francisco: $4.878

- Santa Rosa: $4.875

- San Luis Obispo/Atascadero/Paso Robles: $4.857

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.409, seen below left in blue next to the current California average. Both numbers are $1 higher than this time last year.

AAA comparison of the national average for a gallon of gasoline versus the California state average. The data is as of Nov. 22, 2021. Photo credit AAA

While prices have reached these levels before, Montgomery said an average $80 per oil barrel plus a slow down in shipping oil from out of the country to California are likely contributing to the higher-than-normal prices.

Until things even out, Montgomery said there are a number of ways to save some money on gas, like pacing out your drive style and planning out your day.

"Try to cut your costs wherever you can. Aggressively shop around for the cheapest gas prices around you...combine your errands to reduce the amount you have to drive," she said.

"Adopt a smooth, even driving style that does not waste gas - anticipate your stops and don't slam your foots on the gas every time you can go — all of those things you'd be surprised at how much money you can save."

With the holiday week in full swing Montgomery said AAA is expecting the busiest Thanksgiving holiday ever, with more and more people eager to get out and see family after nearly two years into the pandemic.

To check out local and national gas prices with AAA, click here.

