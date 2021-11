A year after a much more settled-down version of Black Friday, shoppers were ready to rise and shine to go get the best deals of the year. Times have changed for Black Friday; the specials are popping up online well before the big day, other days such as “Small Business Saturday” and “Cyber Monday” have come along to keep the spirit going. I’ve only gone Black Friday once and it was one for the books.

SHOPPING ・ 8 HOURS AGO