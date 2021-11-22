Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested on warrants in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ruben Toledo Jr., 26, of Council Bluffs, on November 19th on a warrant for Burglary 1st and Domestic Abuse Assault. Bond was set at $11,000.

William Dean Meredith, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested November 19th on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault and Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,300.

John McCormack Lewis Jr., 47, of Malvern, was arrested November 21st on a warrant for Harassment 2nd. Bond was set at $1,000.