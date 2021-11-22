ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Mills Co.) Three people were arrested on warrants in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ruben Toledo Jr., 26, of Council Bluffs, on November 19th on a warrant for Burglary 1st and Domestic Abuse Assault. Bond was set at $11,000.

William Dean Meredith, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested November 19th on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault and Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,300.

John McCormack Lewis Jr., 47, of Malvern, was arrested November 21st on a warrant for Harassment 2nd. Bond was set at $1,000.

Western Iowa Today

Parents arrested after six-month-old tests positive for Methamphetamine

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested after a six-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says on November 12th at 3:42 a.m., Mills County Deputies were contacted by the Omaha Police Department in regards to a six-month-old child who tested positive for methamphetamine and resides in Malvern. The child was receiving care at an Omaha hospital. The child was released from the hospital and taken into the custody of the Department of Human Services.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year old Shawn Lee Eliff of Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning in connection with a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police transported Eliff to the Montgomery County Jail for driving with a suspended license through the State of Iowa with nine withdrawals in effect.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two-Vehicle Crash in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A distracted driver is blamed for a two-vehicle accident in Elliott. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 5:57 a.m. at 110th And Elm Street. The drivers are minors, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing their names. According to the report, one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
