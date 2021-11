Hit Row Records were a part of the most recent round of cuts by WWE, with Top Dolla, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all being released. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, more details regarding their release were revealed, noting it caught people by surprise. Dave Meltzer revealed that on Thursday they were told that they had been booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series, and Raw. However, they then got told they were off the shows. Following that they were put back on before then being released, all on the same day.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO