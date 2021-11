My name is Shahim Graham-Muhammad and I was born and raised in Goldsboro, NC. What makes you different as a person and as a company?. I think what makes me different as a person and what makes me different from my peers in the industry is the way I carry myself! I bet my last dollar that if you ask anyone from my city about me they will tell you I never tried to be something I’m not!

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO