Gas Prices Going Down Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota have fallen a little more in the past week. Gas Buddy says the price for gas has declined 1.8 cents per gallon in the state averaging...

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

