Gas Prices Going Down Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

There’s a lot of talk about a pain at the pump right now, but the average price is down a few cents a gallon in Wisconsin to start the week. Gas Buddy reports the cost of regular unleaded gas is $3.13 a gallon. Two weeks ago, the average price was $3.18 a gallon. The average price per gallon in Iowa as of Sunday is about $3.16 … while the average state-wdie price in Illinois is $3.51 a gallon. The national average is $3.39 a gallon.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO