The US Department of Agriculture is supplying funding for renovations to a local art and history museum in the KVOE listening area. It was announced Friday by USDA Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer that the Council Grove Historic Preservation Corporation will be receiving just over $85,000 to assist with renovations to the Trail Days Cafe and Museum located in Council Grove. The renovations will include the installation of an air conditioning and heating unit, restroom updates, new flooring, a custom stage, the installation of a chair lift and new shelving for displays.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO