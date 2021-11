Welcome to another edition of Coyotes Corner! Though the Arizona Coyotes finally got over the hump in the wins column a few weekends ago, that success did not transfer over to anything substantial within the last week. Goalie Karel Vejmelka, who charged out of the gate with the team, has cooled off significantly after going 0-2 in starts against the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. Scott Wedgewood, meanwhile, was unable to will the team to a win against the Chicago Blackhawks, though the team wasn’t out of that one until the final horn sounded.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO