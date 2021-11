During a 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Nov. 16, Aleksander Barkov was helped off the ice after a knee-on-knee hit from Islanders forward Scott Mayfield. According to interim head coach Andrew Brunette, he is considered week-to-week and will not need surgery. We don’t yet know how many weeks that will be, and it will be extremely difficult for the Florida Panthers to replace someone of Barkov’s caliber; through 15 games, he leads the team in points with 17 and goals with nine. He also leads the team in power-play goals with two on a unit that has struggled mightily this season.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO