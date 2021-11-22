ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CIO50 2021: Australia’s top tech and digital chiefs announced

By Sponsored by CIO Events
CIO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer chief digital officer at Revenue NSW, Kathleen Mackay, took out the number one position in the 2021 CIO50 Australia, which celebrates the achievements of Australia’s top 50 technology and digital chiefs. The 2021 CIO5o Australia awards ceremony was held as a hybrid event at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo on...

