Spot Pet Insurance Review

By Kat Tretina
 5 days ago
Money; Getty Images

Best for Unlimited Benefits

Spot is one of our choices for the best pet insurance companies of 2021 because it offers unlimited annual benefits and customizable deductibles and reimbursement percentages. Spot also provides coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions, and will even cover chronic conditions.

Unlike most companies, Spot doesn’t have an upper age limit, and there is no lifetime limit on payouts.

Spot Pet Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Option for unlimited annual benefits
  • No upper age limit
  • Relatively short waiting period for accidents and illnesses
  • 24/7 telehealth helpline

Cons

  • Higher-than-average premiums
  • Bilateral exclusions apply
  • Charges transaction fees for monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

Pros Explained

Option for unlimited annual benefits

Pet insurers usually have caps on annual benefit payouts, such as $5,000 per year. Spot offers multiple options ranging from $2,500 to unlimited annual benefits, so you can pick the benefit amount based on your pet’s needs — and what you can afford. (A higher benefit triggers a higher premium, as a rule.)

No upper age limit

With most pet insurance companies, there are restrictions on how old a pet can be to qualify for a policy. Depending on the company, the age limit can be as low as 10 years, so owners of senior pets cannot enroll their animals. With Spot, there is no upper age limit, so you can get full accident and illness coverage for your pet, regardless of its age.

Relatively short waiting period for accidents and illnesses

Spot’s waiting period — the time after enrollment that you can seek care — is just 14 days for all accidents and illnesses. That’s a substantially shorter period than some other companies require; for example, waiting periods can be as long as six months for knee and ligament conditions.

24/7 telehealth helpline

As a Spot customer, you get free 24/7 access to a veterinarian helpline. You can use the helpline to discuss medication side effects, get expert advice about whether emergency treatment is necessary or learn of typical treatments for your pet’s condition.

Cons Explained

Higher-than-average premiums

When we requested quotes for various breeds and ages and compared them to quotes in our past price survey, we found that Spot’s premiums were higher than the industry average.

Bilateral exclusions apply

Not all companies have bilateral exclusion clauses, but Spot does. If your pet has been diagnosed with any knee or ligament condition, any future issues affecting the other limbs will not be covered.

Charges transaction fees for monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

If you opt to pay your premiums monthly, quarterly or semi-annually, Spot will charge you a transaction fee. The fee is only waived if you pay annually.

Spot Plans

Spot offers accident and illness plans, accident-only policies and preventative plans for dogs and cats.

Accident and Illness

Spot’s accident and illness plan provides coverage for hospitalizations, surgeries, X-rays and poison control consultation fees. It also reimburses microchip implantation — by a licensed veterinarian — and behavioral therapy.

  • Annual Maximum: $2,500 to unlimited
  • Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80% or 90%
  • Deductibles: $100 to $1,000

Accident-Only

The accident-only plan covers treatments for unexpected injuries, such as toxic ingestion, broken limbs or fractured teeth. Spot’s accident-only plans also pays for microchip implantation, but it does not cover treatments for illnesses, such as cancer or influenza.

  • Annual Maximum: $2,500 to unlimited
  • Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80% or 90%
  • Deductibles: $100 to $1,000

Wellness

Spot has two preventative care plans that can be added to its insurance policies. With either option, you are reimbursed up to a specific amount for preventative tests and treatments, such as wellness exams and vaccines. Note: preventative care plans cannot be purchased separately.

  • Gold: The gold plan provides up to $250 in annual reimbursement. It covers specific amounts for dental cleanings, vaccines and heartworm tests.
  • Platinum: Providing up to $450 in annual reimbursement, the platinum plan covers higher amounts for preventative procedures. It also provides reimbursement for additional expenses like spaying or neutering and bordetella vaccines.

Spot Pricing Tier

Spot was not included in our past price survey, but its premiums tend to be higher than the averages we calculated for other companies. To give you an idea of what premiums to expect when you enroll your pet, we gathered quotes for dogs and cats of different ages and breeds.

Rate quotes are for a pet owner in Orlando, FL, and are based on an accident and illness plan with a $10,000 annual reimbursement limit, a $500 deductible and a 70% reimbursement percentage. When you request quotes for your own pet, you may find that you get different rates since premiums are based on factors like location, your pet’s breed and age.

Sample monthly pricing for dogs

1 year old 5 years old 10 years old 15 years old

Cocker Spaniel $41.88 $50.86 $107.70 $149.59

Labrador Retriever $41.88 $50.86 $107.70 $149.59

Pomeranian $30.13 $36.59 $77.49 $107.62

Sample monthly pricing for cats

1 year old 5 years old 10 years old 15 years old

Domestic Shorthair $16.21 $18.92 $33.78 $60.80

Maine Coon $24.09 $28.11 $50.20 $90.35

Russian Blue $16.21 $18.92 $33.78 $60.80

Discounts

Spot offers a 10% multiple pet discount when you enroll two or more pets, which is a higher discount than many other insurers provide.

New policyholders may also qualify for a $25 Amazon gift card when they enroll their pets. This promotion is not available in all states.

Spot Financial Stability

Having the knowledge that your pet insurance company is financially secure and capable of paying out its future claims can be reassuring. You can find out what industry experts think about companies by looking up the insurer’s Financial Strength Rating from credit rating agencies like AM Best or Demotech.

Spot’s pet insurance plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company, a business with an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best.

Spot Accessibility

It’s common for pet insurance companies to provide educational tools on their websites, and Spot follows that trend. It has an informational blog with articles on pet health, safety and training, an online FAQ and quote tool.

Spot has an app for Android and iOS devices. You can use the app to submit claims or to contact a veterinarian through the 24/7 helpline.

Unlike some other insurers, Spot doesn’t have an online chat feature, and its customer service department is only available during certain business hours during the week; no customer support is available on the weekends.

Availability

Spot’s plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Contact Information

Customer support is available by phone or email. To reach customer service, call 1-866-310-3968 or email service@customer.spotins.com.

Customer service is only available during the following times:

  • Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. EST

User Experience

Spot allows policyholders to use their online accounts or the mobile app to submit claims, make payments or add pets to your policy. You can submit claims through the app or Spot’s website.

Coverage Limitations

Spot only insures pets that are eight weeks or older. There is no upper age limit.

Spot Customer Satisfaction

In general, Spot pet insurance reviews from its customers are positive. Policyholders frequently cite the company’s responsiveness to inquiries, quick and easy enrollment and quick processing time. On TrustPilot, Spot’s TrustScore is 4.3 out of 5 based on over 500 reviews, which is “excellent” according to TrustPilot’s scale.

Spot is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and has an 4.5 out of 5 rating based on 16 customer reviews — better than average.

Spot FAQ

What is Spot's connection with Cesar Millan?

In 2019, Spot announced a new partnership with celebrity dog behaviorist Cesar Millan. Millan joined the company as chairman, and he promotes the company to pet owners looking for insurance coverage.

Does Spot cover veterinary exams?

Does Spot limit what veterinarians I can visit?

How We Evaluated Spot Pet Insurance

To review Spot pet insurance, we looked at the following factors:

  • Typical premiums
  • Plan options
  • Reimbursement amounts
  • Annual and lifetime caps
  • Policy exclusions and restrictions
  • Wellness benefits
  • Customer support
  • Customer reviews
  • Third-party ratings

Summary of Money’s Spot Pet Insurance Review

Although Spot’s pet insurance plans may be more expensive than some competitors, the company is still an excellent option, particularly if you’re looking for a policy with unlimited annual benefits. It has a strong reputation for customer service and financial stability, has no upper age limit and it offers multiple deductibles and plans so you can customize your policy to your needs.

It’s always a good idea to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurers so you can find the best plan for your pet. Before enrolling your dog or cat, be sure to read the policy documents carefully so that you fully understand its coverages and exclusions.

