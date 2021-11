The video of the rapper’s final moments showed him filling up at the gas station, where he was shot and killed. Shortly before he was tragically shot and killed, Young Dolph was filmed at the gas station down the road from where he was shot and killed on Wednesday November 17, via TMZ. The rapper, whose birth name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was seen at the Memphis gas station filling up his camouflage-covered Corvette in the video. In the soundless clips, the 36-year-old rapper was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans, as he walked to the pump from his driver’s side door.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO