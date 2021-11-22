ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

One Arrested in Sedalia on Drug Trafficking Charges

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, Nov. 22, at approximately 6:16 a.m., members of the Crime Resolution Unit and Tactical Entry Unit responded to 306 North Heard Avenue to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation. At the residence, entry was gained through...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Search Warrant Lead to Three Arrests in Sedalia

On Wednesday around 11:35 a.m., members of the Crime Resolution Unit and Uniformed Operations Bureau responded to 400 North Mill Avenue to serve a search warrant related to an active investigation involving drug activity, and information regarding numerous individuals with active warrants staying at the home. Upon arrival, contact was...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For November 24, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a car was stopped in the area of South Lamine Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. The car had a headlight out and signs of impairment were witnessed by Officers, including stopping for a green light. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. During a search of the car after a positive alert from K9 Cav, a meth crystal was located in the car. Cody Christian Paxton, 29, of Sedalia, was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was found to be concealing marijuana. Paxton was placed on a 24 hour hold on state charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Jail Facility, Driving While Intoxicated by Drugs, and Possession of Marijuana.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Woman Hit By Car

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Jessica A. Huckaby of Warrensburg crossed into the path of an eastbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 21-year-old Tyler L. Courtney of Oak Grove, on US 50, east of NW 271st Road. Huckaby...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

JoCo Officials Looking for Runaway Juvenile

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Gabriella Iacovacci, who left her residence in the city limits of Centerview in the early morning hours of Monday, en-route to an unknown location, according to a facebook post on Tuesday. If you have any information in regards to her whereabouts,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Accident

Two juveniles were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2021 Polaris Outlaw 110, driven by a 14-year-old female from Knob Noster, was on Bethel Road, west of Route Y around 2 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Totals Lexus

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2001 Lexus, driven by 67-year-old Cynthia Gregory of Marshall, was on Missouri 20, west of Route EE around 1 p.m., when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck some trees.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drug Distribution#Drug Paraphernalia#Us Currency
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three People Injured in Benton County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Mitsubishi Galante, driven by 40-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp, was on US 65, north of Route P just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, became airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Persistent Offender

Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop on a truck late Wednesday night in the area of West 9th Street and South Quincy Avenue for failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. Carl Lee Jacobus, 80, of Sedalia,...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested at Taser Point at Residence

Wednesday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 1800 block of South Warren Avenue. Information was given that a female subject was inside who had an active Benton County warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Covert Investigation Results in Nine Arrests

Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. The Sedalia Police Department Crime Resolution Unit (CRU) in conjunction with the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has conducted a covert investigation over the last several months with a focus on individuals found to be distributing illegal drugs throughout our community.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two MoDOT Workers Killed, One Injured by Vehicle

Two Department of Transportation workers died and a third was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle on an interstate in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the employees were hit Thursday morning around 11 a.m., as they worked on a ramp onto Interstate 255 at Missouri 231 in Mehlville (St. Louis County).
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One killed, One Injured in Pettis County Motorcycle Accident

One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Terry R. Randolph of Marshall, was on Route HH at Cedar Drive around 2 p.m., when he attempted to avoid a dog in the roadway. The Harley traveled off the road, overturned and became airborne. The motorcycle then crossed Cedar Drive and both occupants were ejected.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Boy Injured In JoCo Rollover

A 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 Dodge Durango, driven by 32-year-old Gregory S. Specker of Holden, was at 724 NW 1001 Road just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle struck debris in the roadway and slid into the southeast corner of a bridge. Then slid into the west side of the bridge and overturned.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Whiteman AFB Man Injured in JoCo Wreck

A Whiteman Air Force Base man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2015 Subaru BRZ, driven by 18-year-old Breckin D. Hardin of Whiteman AFB, was at 602 NW 50 Highway around 9:30 p.m., when he attempted to navigate a turn, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy