One Arrested in Sedalia on Drug Trafficking Charges

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a car was stopped in the area of South Lamine Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. The car had a headlight out and signs of impairment were witnessed by Officers, including stopping for a green light. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. During a search of the car after a positive alert from K9 Cav, a meth crystal was located in the car. Cody Christian Paxton, 29, of Sedalia, was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was found to be concealing marijuana. Paxton was placed on a 24 hour hold on state charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Jail Facility, Driving While Intoxicated by Drugs, and Possession of Marijuana.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO