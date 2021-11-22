What would the Seahawks look like without Pete Carroll?

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the teams that had interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their offense, but ultimately, Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of adding him to the mix, the Seahawks will now have to compete against him. Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday after plenty of drama off of the field, regarding his fit in the offense. Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team has confirmed in a tweet, on Thursday. The news comes one day after it was reported that Beckham was down to the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints as possible landing spots. But Seattle was also firmly in the mix.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO