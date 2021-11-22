ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What would the Seahawks look like without Pete Carroll?

By Field Gulls
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Pete Carroll said “I’m done” and walked off the podium on Sunday night in Week 11, it simply felt...bad. In...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

As Seahawks wait for resolution on Chris Carson’s status, Pete Carroll says Seattle has to run the ball more

It’s become a common refrain in recent years — when the Seahawks’ offense endures a rough outing, coach Pete Carroll inevitably points to the lack of a running game. So it was again Monday, Nov. 15, as Carroll said the Seahawks handing the ball to running backs 11 times in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay — the team’s first shutout since 2011 — was “not enough.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll get brutally honest on Seahawks’ disjointed offense

The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Reasons why the Seahawks need to move on from Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks have had a very disappointing season in 2021, part due to injuries sustained by two of their best players. First, it was running back Chris Carson, who is now out for the season after playing in just four games. Then they lost superstar quarterback Russell Wilson for a quarter of the season that has them sitting on the outside looking in for an NFC playoff berth.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
HuffingtonPost

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Pulls Off The NFL's Goofiest Moment

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll did something that many of us do all the time and went viral for it: He couldn’t find what he was reaching for in his pocket and pulled out whatever he had. But in this case, Carroll was on national television attempting to challenge a...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Had Telling Admission Following Seahawks’ Loss

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn’t a happy camper and hasn’t been all season. His team is 3-7 after another loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday which has pushed Seattle even further out of playoff contention. Carroll spoke to the media after the loss and confirmed that this is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seahawks: Did Pete Carroll bring back Russell Wilson too soon?

Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks were shut out on the road vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening. After missing a month due to a finger injury, perhaps Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks should have given quarterback Russell Wilson a bit more time to recover.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explains ‘gripes’ about calls vs Packers

A lot went wrong for the Seahawks in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Star quarterback Russell Wilson was off his game in his first appearance since suffering a finger injury in Week 5, and the offense in general failed to regularly move the ball down the field in what became Seattle’s first shutout loss since Week 2 of 2011.
NFL
247Sports

Seahawks' Pete Carroll sounds off on Seattle's pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the teams that had interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their offense, but ultimately, Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of adding him to the mix, the Seahawks will now have to compete against him. Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday after plenty of drama off of the field, regarding his fit in the offense. Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team has confirmed in a tweet, on Thursday. The news comes one day after it was reported that Beckham was down to the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints as possible landing spots. But Seattle was also firmly in the mix.
NFL
Field Gulls

Colin Cowherd: Pete Carroll has too much power within Seahawks organization

Fox Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd has gone on tangents about the Seattle Seahawks from time to time over the last few years, often seeming as if some of these segments stem from inside information that he has been fed (Cowherd is from the Pacific Northwest and has some ties to the area).
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Pete Carroll Show: Seahawks, Wilson ‘missed an opportunity’ vs Packers

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Seahawks as they entered a Week 10 clash with the Green bay Packers. Yes, the Seahawks entered Week 10 at 3-5, but they also were coming off a bye week and, more importantly, were getting star quarterback Russell Wilson back for the first time since Week 5 as he was playing for the first time since he underwent surgery on his right middle finger.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy