U.S. Politics

A timeline: The insurrection at the Capitol

Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

On Jan. 6, 2021 the U.S Capitol was...

www.bradenton.com

CBS Miami

Roger Stone Subpoenaed By Panel Investigating Capitol Insurrection, Responds To CBS4 News

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Roger Stone, former ally to President Trump, has been subpoenaed along with four other people, by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media, and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative. Stone, who spoke to CBS4’s Jim DeFede on Facing South Florida earlier...
U.S. POLITICS
ctnewsjunkie.com

Fate of Capitol Statue Debated

There’s an embattled statue at the Capitol – Captain John Mason led the massacre of the Pequot Indians in 1637. Some say it needs to come down, but not everyone. “The atrocities that were committed by John Mason at the time in today’s standards would be as was argued in there would be considered war crimes,” Wolf Jackson, an elder with the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
inquirer.com

Two Fox News commentators quit over Tucker Carlson’s ‘irresponsible’ Capitol insurrection special

Two longtime Fox News contributors have resigned in protest over Tucker Carlson’s recent special on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which they described as “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, founders of the conservative website The Dispatch, had been contributors at the network since 2009, a lucrative...
U.S. POLITICS
#American History#Insurrection#Darkest Days#U S#The U S Capitol
mprnews.org

Eight Minnesotans in court for taking part in Jan. 6 insurrection

More than 600 people have been charged with taking park in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’re now moving through court proceedings, and some, like Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, have been sentenced. Eight Minnesotans are among the defendants. MPR News reporter Matt Sepic...
MINNESOTA STATE
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
fox40jackson.com

Americans are 'angry' and Democrats are 'nervous' over Joe Biden's policies: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters revealed the effect of Joe Biden’s policies on the economy and his approval rating Saturday on “Watters’ World.”. JESSE WATTERS: It’s Thanksgiving weekend, a time to count our blessings. But many Americans are angry this year. This holiday breaking the bank for so many, thanks to our incompetent leader. Joe Biden’s a horrible president. He’s ineffective and completely out of touch. Americans are tired of his lies and broken promises, and it’s showing more than ever. He hit a record low approval at 36%. Polls show Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024, but Joe’s now telling them he’s running, just to try to calm them down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Organizer Ali Alexander Will Comply With Subpoena Because He’s Broke

Ali Alexander, one of the main organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot, has announced that he will comply with a congressional subpoena over his role in the attempted insurrection. In a video posted to Telegram on Saturday evening, Alexander appeared on camera for the first time in months, saying he will be “privately deposed in December,” while adding that he doesn’t plan on fighting the subpoena because he doesn’t have “money to spend on legal bills.”
PROTESTS

