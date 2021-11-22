A timeline: The insurrection at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Roger Stone, former ally to President Trump, has been subpoenaed along with four other people, by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media, and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.
Stone, who spoke to CBS4’s Jim DeFede on Facing South Florida earlier...
