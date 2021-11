US 10-year T-bond yields fall to 1.582%, amid risk-off market mood. JP Morgan expects a 0.25% rate hike by Q3 of 2022. The US 10-year benchmark note has fallen 0.57% as the New York session begins, down two basis points sitting at 1.582% at the time of publication. In the overnight session, US bond yields remained subdued, meandering around 1.60%, however, sudden changes in market mood spurred a fall towards 1.573%, while some US equity indices fell between 0.14% and 0.52%.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO