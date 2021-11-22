ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

With Global Tax Deal Close,  It’s Time to Assess Implications

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there is still a great deal of wood to chop, a recent milestone agreement by 137 countries means it’s not too early for multinational enterprises (MNEs) to begin considering how the proposed OECD international corporate tax framework stacks up for them. . In early October, an overwhelming majority of...

Achieving a Global Tax System—Next Steps

Broad unanimity in the acceptance of changes to the global tax system doesn’t happen very often. This is partly because the compromises and negotiations needed to bring people on board take years to progress, but mostly because very few taxes, notably the base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project, have been practically implemented so far at such a scale, so changes are few and far between.
The local impacts of the Global Intangible Low-Income Tax

As we finally see the post-pandemic light at the end of the tunnel, it seems as if businesses are taking two steps forward and one step back. Proposed federal legislation reflects that old saying, especially when looking at the outlook for businesses big and small across New York State and in the Hudson Valley.
Peterborough tax rate falls after assessment, although tax bills may rise

After a revaluation that increased many residential property values by 30 to 40% and had some residents fearing a similarly large tax hike, Peterborough’s tax rate is now available, allowing people to estimate their 2021 tax bills. “As expected, the rate decreased,” said town Assessing Clerk Alison Kreutz. The 2021...
Global Consensus On Taxing Digital Economy—Challenges Ahead

In 2017, the global community, recognizing that taxing rights in the digital era could no longer be confined to physical presence, set out to formulate a solution for taxing the digital economy that was universally acceptable. On Oct. 8, 2021, an important juncture was reached: 136 members* of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)/G-20 Inclusive Framework (IF), representing more than 90% of global GDP, finally achieved a consensus on several key aspects of the proposed two-pillar solution.
EU Minimum Tax Directive to Align With Global Deal, Donohoe Says

Details of the EU’s directive for a bloc-wide corporate minimum tax will likely adhere to a global agreement reached last month, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Monday. The global tax plan creates a minimum tax rate of 15% and reallocates some profits of the largest multinationals. The 137 countries...
Market, Policy, and Political Implications of the Global Gas Crisis

A number of factors have been put forward to explain the crisis. On October 18, 2021, Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) hosted a special session of the Natural Gas Forum on the global nature of the current unexpected gas crisis, which has sparked chaos in many parts of the world. A number of factors have been put forward to explain the crisis, including a faster-than-expected pandemic recovery in economic demand that has precipitated global supply chain issues, extreme weather conditions around the world, and LNG facility outages. The forum was an opportunity for participants to discuss the underlying causes of the global gas crisis and its long-term market, policy, and political implications. The discussion started with outlooks for the winter across the European Union, Russia, the United States, and East Asia before turning to a debate over any longer-term implications of the natural gas crisis on the energy transition.
Republican Party
Economy
OPINION | Global corporate minimum tax is a step backward

As the Biden administration struggles to pass its destructive tax policies through Congress, 136 countries took a step backward when they agreed to a 15% global corporate minimum tax. In essence, this agreement will deter companies from bringing businesses to low-tax nations by ensuring that there are no more low-tax nations. This is especially foolish during a global supply chain crisis that could stretch on for months.
How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
